iPad 10 Teardown Reveals Why It Doesn’t Support Apple Pencil 2

Apple unveiled the iPad 10 recently. While the overall device seems great, it didn’t receive positive reviews, mainly due to its high price compared to the predecessor and the lack of support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. A new teardown has revealed why the iPad 10 isn’t compatible with the Apple Pencil 2.

Popular teardown publication iFixit recently posted a teardown video of the iPad 10. The video not only gives a closer look inside the tablet but also reveals why it doesn’t support the Apple Pencil 2.

Opening up the shell of the iPad 10 reveals the internal layout of the iPad. The two-cell 7,606 mAh battery, the motherboard with the A14 Bionic chip, speakers, the camera modules, and more are revealed upon opening up the aluminum cover.

However, inspecting the camera reveals some interesting detail. The teardown shows that the components for the front-facing camera, which is in landscape orientation, are located in the same space that would have housed the wireless charging coil for the second-generation Apple Pencil. Henceforth, the device is only compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil.

In addition to revealing this detail, the teardown also shows that iPad has stretch-release battery pull tabs, making it easier for customers and repair shops to replace the batteries. The USB-C port, however, is soldered to the logic board, making it impossible to replace without changing the whole motherboard.

iPad 10 Teardown Video

In case you’re interested in watching the whole iFixit teardown video of the latest entry-level iPad, you can catch it down below: