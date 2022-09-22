iOS 16.0.2 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 16.0.2 to the general public. The new software update contains fixes for iPhone 14 Pro’s camera issue, persistent copy-paste prompts across the system, and much more.

Even though it had been just a few days since the iOS 16 and iPhone 14 Pro release, both of them were plagued with several issues. iPhone 14 Pro users are facing a camera issue wherein the lens uncontrollably shakes when using third-party apps. 

While the Apple Camera app works as expected, the lens starts to shake when using the camera in third-party apps like TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. While the official reasons remain unclear, it appeared that the issue was with the firmware controlling the optical image stabilization system of the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera lenses. 

On the other hand, iOS 16 users have been reporting an issue wherein the copy and paste prompt appears quite excessively. It appeared even after the user had allowed a specific app to access the clipboard. Thankfully, both the issues have been fixed in today’s iOS 16.0.2 release.

In addition to these fixed, Apple has also fixed issues related to VoiceOver and display issues affecting iPhone X, XR, and ‌iPhone‌ 11. Here are the official release notes for the iOS 16.0.2 update:

  • Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Display may appear completely black during device setup
  • Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected
  • VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting
  • Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings →  General → Software Update → Install iOS 16.0.2. 

Have you received the latest update on your device? How’s your experience been with it so far? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple Releases

