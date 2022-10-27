iOS 16.1 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Older iPhones

BY Sriansh

Published 27 Oct 2022

iOS 16.1 Hero Teal

Apple released iOS 16.1 to the general public earlier this week. The new software update packs a lot of features, including a dynamic battery indicator, Live Activities, and much more. However, every time user upgrades to the new iOS software, they’re wary of the effect it would have on their iPhone’s battery life. A newly published video on YouTube has now showcased the battery life performance of various iPhones running on iOS 16.1.

The video was posted on YouTube by the channel iAppleBytes. In the video, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 can be seen running the latest version of iOS, i.e., iOS 16.1. 

The YouTuber used the reputed benchmarking utility Geekbench to test the battery life. To standardize the test, all the iPhones were charged to 100 percent and then set to run at 25 percent screen brightness. The auto-brightness setting was turned off. The phones were also connected to the same Wi-Fi.

iOS 16.1 Battery Test: Minimal Improvements

Smaller iPhones, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, lasted only 3-3.5 hours before their battery ran out. The iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 lasted much longer than the smaller iPhones, with their runtime of about 5 hours and 45 minutes. On the other hand, iPhone 13 left every other iPhone in the dust with a total runtime of 9 hours and 12 minutes.

Compared to the iOS 16.0.3 battery test, it seems that iOS 16.1 does not bring significant improvements in the battery department. While many users have been claiming that iOS 16.1 boasts better battery life, the battery drain test suggests otherwise.

Have you installed iOS 16.1 on your iPhone? How has your phone’s performance and battery life been? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

 

