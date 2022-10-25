iOS 16.1 vs iOS 16 Speed Test

Apple released iOS 16.1 for stable users this week. The first major point release of iOS 16 comes with a number of new features, including Live Activities, Clean Energy Charging, dynamic battery indicator, tweaked screenshot UI, and plenty more. So, is iOS 16.1 all about the new features, or does it pack performance improvements as well? Let’s find out via the iOS 16.1 vs. iOS 16 speed test.

YouTuber iAppleBytes performed an in-depth speed test of iOS 16.1 vs. iOS 16 on five different iPhone models, including the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.

The speed test shows that iPhones running iOS 16.1 comes with significant performance improvements compared to iOS 16. Apple has not only fixed lags and general slowness of the OS but the app launch times and UI smoothness has been improved as well. This is not only true for newer iPhones such as iPhone 14 and iPhone 13, but for older models including iPhone 8 and iPhone XR as well.

Many users have also noticed that Geekbench scores for most iPhones have improved after updating to iOS 16.1. In case you are not happy with the performance of your iPhone on iOS 16.1, you should consider resetting the iPhone and setting it up afresh to clear out all the junk files and installed apps that could be slowing it down.

Another reason for the poor performance could be that your iPhone’s storage is filled to the brim. Follow our guide to free up space on your iPhone, which should help improve its performance. If that does not help as well, it might be time for a new iPhone.

