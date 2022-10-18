iOS 16.1 Brings Per-App Copy-Paste Permission Setting

With iOS 16.0.2’s release, Apple introduced a fix for apps that asked for users’ permission to access their iPhone’s clipboard to paste text from other apps. However, the prompt still continues to appear excessively for some of the users, particularly in apps that have not been updated to the new version. iOS 16.1 brings a new feature that allows users to set copy-and-paste permission settings for such apps.

In iOS 16.1, a new “Paste from Other Apps” section appears for apps that have previously asked for permission to paste content from another app. Three options present in the menu are:

Ask: The app must continue to request permission to paste content from other apps.

The app must continue to request permission to paste content from other apps. Deny: The app cannot paste content from other apps.

The app cannot paste content from other apps. Allow: The app can paste content from other apps without asking for permission again.

If a user selects permission (other than “Ask”) for an app, that particular app will no longer prompt the user for their permission and bypass the dialog box. It is, however, worth noting that the menu does not appear for apps that have never requested clipboard permission.

Since iOS 16’s initial release, users were left frustrated with apps asking for their permission exclusively. Alongside the repetitive dialog box, apps also used to load slower than usual. Thankfully, iOS 16.1 brings a fix for the issue.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.1 RC build today, with the stable version rolling out to the public users next week. Along with the new copy-and-paste permission setting, the new iOS version will bring features such as a dynamic battery bar, clean energy charging, Live Activities, and more.

Via: MacRumors