iOS 16.3.1 Download Available Now

Nearly three weeks after releasing iOS 16.3, Apple today released iOS 16.3.1 to the public. You can now download and install the latest iOS 16.3.1 update on your iPhone. This update brings numerous bug fixes and thoughtful improvements to enhance your device’s performance.

According to Apple’s release notes, the new iOS update includes fixes for issues with iCloud and Siri’s Find My requests, as well as additional optimizations for Crash Detection. Here are the official release notes for iOS 16.3.1:

iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud

Siri requests for Find My may not work

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The build number for iOS 16.3.1 is 20D67. This version is compatible with devices that are eligible for iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer models. As with the previous versions of iOS 16, the update is not available for iPhone models such as the iPhone 6s series, the iPhone 7 series, and the original iPhone SE.

Have you installed the new iOS version on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below if you have noticed any changes or new features.

Source: Apple Releases