iOS 16.3.1 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 13 Feb 2023

iOS 16.3 Download

Nearly three weeks after releasing iOS 16.3, Apple today released iOS 16.3.1 to the public. You can now download and install the latest iOS 16.3.1 update on your iPhone. This update brings numerous bug fixes and thoughtful improvements to enhance your device’s performance.

According to Apple’s release notes, the new iOS update includes fixes for issues with iCloud and Siri’s Find My requests, as well as additional optimizations for Crash Detection. Here are the official release notes for iOS 16.3.1: 

  • iCloud settings may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud
  • Siri requests for Find My may not work
  • Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

The build number for iOS 16.3.1 is 20D67. This version is compatible with devices that are eligible for iOS 16, which includes the iPhone 8 and newer models. As with the previous versions of iOS 16, the update is not available for iPhone models such as the iPhone 6s series, the iPhone 7 series, and the original iPhone SE.

Have you installed the new iOS version on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments below if you have noticed any changes or new features.

Source: Apple Releases

Related Articles

iOS 16.3

iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Sriansh
Fix Battery Drain on iPhone

How To Fix iOS 16 – iOS 16.2 Battery Drain Issue

Darryl
iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Older iPhones

Sriansh

iOS 16.2: What’s New in Shortcuts

Parth Shah
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel