iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 to the public. Along with iOS 16.3, Apple has also released macOS 13.2, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3. You can now download and install the latest updates on your Apple devices, which come with many new features.

With the release of iOS 16.3, Apple has not only fixed major iOS 16 bugs — such as the horizontal lines displaying on iPhone 14 Pro while booting up — but has also added a bunch of features to the operating system. Here are some of the major features that the new version brings:

iOS 16.3 Features

1. iCloud Advanced Data Protection Launches Globally

We learned this when Apple released the iOS 16.3 RC version to the developer and public beta testers last week. iOS 16.3 brings Advanced Data Protection to all the users worldwide. The feature, which was available only in the US until now, is now available in all the regions around the world.

Advanced Data Protection extends end-to-end encryption to most iCloud services, including iMessage, Device Backup, and Photos. By default, iCloud offers encryption for 14 types of data, but Advanced Data Protection extends this to most other iCloud categories, except for the Mail, Contacts, and Calendar apps.

When enabled, it removes the encryption keys from Apple’s servers and stores them solely on the user’s device, making the data inaccessible to Apple, law enforcement, and anyone else, even in the event of an iCloud server breach. Users who want to enable this feature on their iPhone running iOS 16.3 can follow a dedicated guide to turn it on step-by-step.

2. Physical Security Keys for Apple IDs

iOS 16.3 brings a new Security Keys for Apple ID feature that allows users to use hardware security keys to further protect their account. This feature strengthens Apple’s two-factor authentication by requiring a physical security key as a second factor instead of a verification code from another Apple device. Unlike other security measures, this feature allows users to use third-party security keys that are available in the market.

3. HomePod 2nd Gen Support

Apple released the second-generation HomePod last week. iOS 16.3 includes software support for the new smart speaker. As a refresher, the new HomePod features the same design as the first-generation full-size HomePod. Apple touts it comes with improved audio despite featuring only five tweeters, four microphones, an S7 chip for computational audio, a U1 chip, and a new temperature and humidity sensor. It also has Matter support for controlling HomeKit and other smart home accessories.

iOS 16.3 Official Release Notes

Here are all the changes that iOS 16.3 brings:

This update includes the following enhancements and bug fixes: – New Unity wallpaper honors Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month

– Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two factor authentication sign in process on new devices

– Support for HomePod (2nd generation)

– Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls

– Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards

– Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen

– Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max

– Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status

– Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests

– Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

iOS 16.3 Compatibility

You can download and install iOS 16.3 on the following iPhones:

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 series

Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

How to Download and Install iOS 16.3