iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 3 Download Available Now

A week after releasing the second beta, Apple today released the iOS 16.4 beta 3 to developers, along with the macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and iPadOS 16.4 beta 3.

To download the latest beta build, users can go to Settings, then General, and then Software Update on their iPhones. The update should appear immediately for those with the developer beta profile installed. However, those on the public beta channel may have to wait for up to 24 hours.

The update is compatible with devices that were eligible for the previous version, but support for older models like iPhone 6s and 6s Plus has been removed. Despite the fact that previous beta builds of iOS 16.4 have not contained any major bugs, it is still recommended to install the new build on a secondary device.

Although Apple has released a changelog for the iOS 16.4 update, it has not revealed what the new software brings. Nonetheless, we have found many features that iOS 16.4 brings. Check out our iOS 16.4 features guide right here. In addition to these, the update should also include new bug fixes and improvements.

Have you installed the third beta build of iOS 16.4 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases