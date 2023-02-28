iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 2 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 28 Feb 2023

iOS 16.4

After releasing the first beta update to developers a few days ago, Apple has now released the iOS 16.4 beta 2 of the software. Along with iOS 16.4 Beta 2, the company has also released macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 2 to developers.

You can download the latest beta build by going to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update should appear immediately if you have the developer beta profile installed. However, if you are on the public beta channel, the update should be available within a maximum of 24 hours. We will update this post once the public beta version of iOS 16.4 beta 2 is released.

Sicne this is only the second beta of the iOS 16.4 update cycle, it is expected to contain more bugs than the stable iOS 16.3.1 version. Therefore, it’s recommended to only use a secondary device to install the new build.

The latest version is compatible with devices that were eligible for the previous version, including the iPhone 8 and older models. However, support for older models, such as those from the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, has been removed.

Although Apple has released a changelog for the iOS 16.4 update, it has not revealed what the new software brings. The update should include new bug fixes and improvements, though it’s not clear if there are new features in it. 

Have you installed the second beta build of iOS 16.4 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases

