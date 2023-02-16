iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 1 Download Available Now

A few weeks after releasing the iOS 16.3 stable version to the public, Apple today released iOS 16.4 Beta 1 to registered developers. Along with iOS 16.4 Beta 1, Apple has also released macOS 13.3, watchOS 9.4, and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 1 to developers.

You can download the latest beta build by going to Settings → General → Software Update on your iPhone. The update should appear immediately if you have the developer beta profile installed. However, if you are on the public beta channel, the update should be available within a maximum of 24 hours. We will keep this post updated with the release of the public beta build.

Since this is the first beta release of iOS 16.4, there may be more bugs compared to the stable version. Therefore, it is recommended to install the latest build only on a secondary device.

iOS 16.4 compatibility is the same as the devices that are eligible for iOS 16. This includes the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. Support for older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

Apple has not released any details about the changes brought by the iOS 16.4 update. The changelog simply states that the new software includes “bug fixes and improvements,” but it is likely that new features have been added. We are still in the process of installing the latest iOS beta build, so it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it.

Have you installed the first beta build of iOS 16.4 on your iPhone? What changes have you noticed? Share your experiences in the comments below.

Source: Apple Releases