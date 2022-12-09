iOS 16 Adoption Rate Reaches Nearly 70% Within 100 Days of Release

BY Sriansh

Published 9 Dec 2022

iOS 16 adoption rate is quite high as it is now installed on almost 70% of compatible devices, according to Mixpanel.

Apple released iOS 16 on September 12, 2022, five days after announcing the iPhone 14 series. Despite bugs and battery issues, the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system has been embraced by users around the world, as it is now installed on 68.95% of iPhones worldwide.

A report after the release of iOS 16 showed that the OS was quite popular. And now, Mixpanel, a third-party analytics company that uses data from apps that utilize its technology to track iOS adoption, has confirmed it. 

According to the data presented, 68.95% of iPhones are running iOS 16, while 24.78% of the iPhones are still running iOS 15. The rest 7% of iPhones are still running older operating systems, i.e., iOS 14 or the OS released prior to it.

The fast adoption rate is primarily due to features such as a customizable Lock Screen, and improvements to first-party apps, such as Messages, Mail, and more. Apple also tracks iOS adoption but has not yet updated its developer website to reflect the recent release of iOS 16.

Apple is reportedly set to launch iOS 16.2 this month, which will introduce a range of new features to iPhone users. These include Apple Music Sing, Advanced Data Protection, new Lock Screen widgets, additional options for the always-on display on the iPhone 14 Pro, and more.

Source: Mixpanel

