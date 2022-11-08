Apple today released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2 to developers. The second major point release of iOS 16 comes with many new features and changes. In this article, let’s take a look at everything new that we have found in iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2 Features: What’s new

Table of contents:

Frequent Updates for Live Activities

With iOS 16.1, Apple officially introduced Live Activities to the iPhone. Live Activities allow you to glance over real-time progress right from the redesigned lock screen. For example, you can track your upcoming Uber ride, live NFL score via ESPN, or pizza from Uber Eats without unlocking the phone.

In Beta 2, Apple has added an option to update Live Activities frequently. When this option is enabled, apps will be able to refresh Live Activities more often, thus improving their user experience. Apple warns that enabling this option might result in faster battery drain on your iPhone.

5G in India

As promised, Apple has enabled support for 5G networks in India. The option to enable 5G data mode appears in supported iPhones running iOS 16.2 Beta 2. However, carriers such as Jio and Airtel are yet to enable support for 5G on eligible iPhones from their end.

Lock Screen Camera Bug Fix

Apple has fixed the bug that didn’t let the users exit the camera app if they opened it by swiping left on the Lock Screen. Now, when you access the camera app from the Lock Screen, you don’t need to lock your iPhone to exit the app. You can simply up to exit the app.

Medication Widget on the Lock Screen

The first beta of iOS 16.2 brought a new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen. And now, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 has added a new Medication widget that can be added to the Lock Screen. There are two options. The first one is a pill-shaped icon that takes you to the Medication section of the Health app when tapped.

The second option shows you a detailed about your medications. This widget will notify you if all of your medications have been logged or if you have no more medications for the day left.

Bugs

Apple has also notified of some of the bugs that are present in the latest beta build:

Boards can’t be deleted in the Freeform app when offline or when iCloud data is disabled for the app.

Adding or removing collaborators can fail while attempting to change share settings.

While using Stage Manager with an External Display, dragging a second window to the workspace incorrectly hides the Recent Apps list—shifting all windows in the workspace to the right.

Have you installed the latest iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 builds on your iPhone and iPad? How’s your experience been? Have you noticed other changes in the build that aren’t listed here? Drop a comment down below and share them with us.