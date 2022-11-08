iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2 Features: What’s New

BY Sriansh

Published 8 Nov 2022

iPhone 14 Pro LI Features iOS 16.2

Apple today released iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2 to developers. The second major point release of iOS 16 comes with many new features and changes. In this article, let’s take a look at everything new that we have found in iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2.

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2 Features: What’s new

Table of contents:

Frequent Updates for Live Activities

With iOS 16.1, Apple officially introduced Live Activities to the iPhone. Live Activities allow you to glance over real-time progress right from the redesigned lock screen. For example, you can track your upcoming Uber ride, live NFL score via ESPN, or pizza from Uber Eats without unlocking the phone.

In Beta 2, Apple has added an option to update Live Activities frequently. When this option is enabled, apps will be able to refresh Live Activities more often, thus improving their user experience. Apple warns that enabling this option might result in faster battery drain on your iPhone.

5G in India

5G India iOS 16.2 Beta 2

As promised, Apple has enabled support for 5G networks in India. The option to enable 5G data mode appears in supported iPhones running iOS 16.2 Beta 2. However, carriers such as Jio and Airtel are yet to enable support for 5G on eligible iPhones from their end. 

Lock Screen Camera Bug Fix

Apple has fixed the bug that didn’t let the users exit the camera app if they opened it by swiping left on the Lock Screen. Now, when you access the camera app from the Lock Screen, you don’t need to lock your iPhone to exit the app. You can simply up to exit the app.

Medication Widget on the Lock Screen

The first beta of iOS 16.2 brought a new Sleep widget for the Lock Screen. And now, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 has added a new Medication widget that can be added to the Lock Screen. There are two options. The first one is a pill-shaped icon that takes you to the Medication section of the Health app when tapped.

The second option shows you a detailed about your medications. This widget will notify you if all of your medications have been logged or if you have no more medications for the day left.

Bugs

Apple has also notified of some of the bugs that are present in the latest beta build: 

  • Boards can’t be deleted in the Freeform app when offline or when iCloud data is disabled for the app.
  • Adding or removing collaborators can fail while attempting to change share settings.
  • While using Stage Manager with an External Display, dragging a second window to the workspace incorrectly hides the Recent Apps list—shifting all windows in the workspace to the right.

Have you installed the latest iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 builds on your iPhone and iPad? How’s your experience been? Have you noticed other changes in the build that aren’t listed here? Drop a comment down below and share them with us.

Related Articles

iOS 16.1 Hero Teal

iOS 16.1 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Older iPhones

Sriansh

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 1 Features: What’s New

Sriansh
iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Sriansh
iOS 16 Beta Featured Image

iOS 16.1 vs iOS 16 Speed Test

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel