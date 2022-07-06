iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 3 Download Available Now

The opening keynote of WWDC 2022 was followed by Apple releasing the first developer beta builds of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers. The first beta of the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were strictly meant for developers as it had a number of bugs and issues due to which it is not stable enough for daily use. Now the third beta build has been released.

Apple has started the iOS 16 beta program yet, the third iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas are only available for registered Apple developers. iOS 16 is a relatively major new update that focuses heavily on privacy and functional improvements across the board. This year, Apple has also focused on iPadOS 16. The third beta build of the software brings a new Lockdown Mode designed to offer your iPhone a high level of security from targeted attacks. The software update even comes with a new Clownfish wallpaper from the original iPhone.

iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

Alongside the third beta build for iOS 16, Apple also released the third beta builds for watchOS 9, macOS Ventura, and tvOS 16. The company says the stable build for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 should roll out this fall.