iOS 16 and watchOS 9 Release Time on September 12

BY Sriansh

Published 10 Sep 2022

At its ‘Far Out’ iPhone 14 launch event, Apple confirmed that iOS 16 and watchOS 9 would be released on September 12. If you are eagerly looking forward to trying out the next major version of iOS and iPadOS, you should also know the exact release time when the iOS 16 update drops. This way, you won’t have to continuously check your iPhone/iPad for new software updates on the release day.

Apple usually releases new iOS software updates around 10 AM PST (1 PM EST). iOS 14 was an exception as it was released a few hours later than usual, but Apple was back on track with iOS 15. No delays are expected this year, and we expect Apple to release iOS 16 around 10 AM PST on September 12.

If you are looking for the release time of iOS 16 and watchOS 9 in your time zone, check the table below. 

iOS 15 Release Time

Click on the image to expand…

Do note that as soon as the update drops, there will be hundreds of thousands of iPhone and Apple Watch owners rushing to update their devices to the latest version of iOS and watchOS.

This can make the download painfully slow for you, so if possible, you should wait for at least 12-14 hours or even a day after the update is out to download and install it. Or, if you are the eager kind, start checking for updates on your iPhone as soon as the clock strikes 10 AM PST so that you can download the update as soon as it is available.

If you prefer not to wait for iOS 16, you can install the Release Candidate build that Apple released just after the iPhone 14 event. It is the same build that Apple will be releasing to the public on September 12. 

