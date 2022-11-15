iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 3 Download Available Now

BY Sriansh

Published 15 Nov 2022

iOS 16.2 beta

A week after releasing the second iOS 16.2 developer beta, Apple today released iOS 16.2 Beta 3 to registered developers. Along with the new iOS build, Apple has also released watchOS 9.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 3 to developers. 

You can download the latest build on your iPhone by navigating to Settings → General → Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone if the developer beta profile is installed on your device. However, if you are on the public beta channel, you will get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

iOS 16.2 does not have any major bugs, but we recommend you install it on a secondary device. This new version might contain bugs, so we recommend you wait until the stable version is released before updating your primary device.

Coming to iOS 16.2 compatibility, all the devices eligible to install iOS 16 can download the latest build. It’s worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

There were many changes in the first beta of iOS 16.2, including the new Freeform app, the ability to use Stage Manager on iPads with an external display, and a revamped Home app architecture. The second beta added support for 5G networks in India, a new Medication widget, and much more.

It is currently unknown what the new beta build brings. We are still in the middle of installing the latest iOS beta build, and it remains to be seen what Apple has added to it. 

Have you installed the third build of iOS 16.2 on your device? Have you noticed any changes from beta 2? Which feature did you like the most? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple Releases

