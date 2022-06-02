iPadOS 16 Could Bring an Enhanced Multitasking Experience to iPad

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 2 Jun 2022

iPadOS 16 Parker Ortolani Concept

In the days leading up to Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC, rumors, and anticipation about iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 features is growing. In a new report, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s upcoming software updates will make the iPad “more like a laptop and less like a phone.”

Corroborating previous rumors and speculation in an ambitious iPadOS 16 concept, Gurman says iPadOS 16 will bring a redesigned multitasking interface for app switching, window resizing, and “new ways to handle multiple apps at once.”

Although the speculation sounds much like the macOS multitasking experience, the journalist cites people familiar with the matter. He says these iPadOS upgrades will be one of the most significant announcements at WWDC 2022.

Now that the iPad Pro and the lower-end iPad Air share the M1 chip with the MacBook lineup, the only aspect differentiating the tablet from the notebooks is the software experience. You can even transform an iPad into a portable computer instantly using a keyboard case or a Bluetooth keyboard and trackpad. So, it is likely Apple would upgrade iPadOS 16 with features borrowed from the macOS software experience, bringing parity between the Mac and iPad.

Apple’s WWDC 2022 is set to kick off with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook on June 6 at 10:00 AM PDT. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be entirely virtual for audiences around the world. However, a limited audience of developers has been allowed to attend the event at Apple Park in person. At the conference, Apple is expected to reveal the latest and greatest software updates, ranging from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to the next version of macOS.

[Via Bloomberg]

