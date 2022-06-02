Apple is set to host its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2022 virtually from June 6 through June 10 this year. The company is expected to announce iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, and the next version of macOS and tvOS at the event. Since Apple will be live streaming the opening keynote of WWDC 2022, you can watch it live from the comfort of your home. Here’s how you can watch WWDC 2022 live.

iOS 15 was an incremental update and only introduced some usability improvements. iOS 16 is expected to be full of new features and enhancements. This year’s focus will likely be on additional functionality on the iPhone and multitasking capability improvements in iPadOS 16. Rumors suggest iOS 16 will bring lock screen improvements and updates to the Health app, among other things. You can check out our iOS 16 wishlist here.

Since the event is being held virtually, Apple will be streaming it in real time across all major streaming platforms to ensure everyone can view it easily. This also includes YouTube, which is perhaps the best platform for one to catch the live stream as it will work across all operating systems and devices. Gone are the days when Apple forced one to use one of its own devices just to view the WWDC live stream.

When Does the WWDC 2022 Keynote Start?

The opening keynote of WWDC 2022 will take place on June 6 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and it will be streamed directly from Apple Park. You can find the start time of the WWDC 2022 keynote in your time zone here.

How to Watch WWDC 2022 Keynote Live

YouTube

This is the best way to catch the opening WWDC 2022 keynote live. Apple is live streaming the WWDC keynote on YouTube, making it accessible to all, irrespective of OS or device. Apple has added the live stream listing of WWDC’s opening keynote to its YouTube page.

In case you don’t want to use YouTube, there are other options as well, which you can find below.

Windows 10 and Windows 11

Windows users can also live stream the event on their PC officially. But there’s a limitation. You can only do it if only on the Microsoft Edge browser, which comes with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

If you’re on Windows 10 or Windows 11, then point Microsoft Edge to the following URL – https://www.apple.com/apple-events/event-stream/

Apple TV

If you own an Apple TV, you can use the Events app on the streaming box to catch WWDC live. Apple has already updated the app with the WWDC 2022 listing. Go to the Watch Now category and select WWDC 2022 from the list.

iPad, iPhone, or iPod touch

You can visit Apple’s live stream page to catch WWDC 2022 live. However, make sure that your iPhone is running the newest version of iOS.

Mac

You can always go to Apple’s live stream page via Safari to catch the WWDC 2022 opening keynote live. Alternatively, you can download the Apple Developer app from the Mac App Store to watch the event and other developer sessions from the event. However, note that the app is only compatible with macOS 10.15 and newer versions.

What software improvements do you expect Apple to unveil at WWDC 2022?