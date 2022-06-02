Apple’s WWDC 2022 Keynote Start Time

Apple is holding WWDC 2022 from June 6 to June 10 this year. Due to the pandemic, the event is again being held virtually, with the opening keynote and all sessions and events being live-streamed. If you are excited to see Apple announce iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and more at WWDC 2022, you need to tune in to the event live as it unfolds. If you are wondering when the opening keynote of WWDC 2022 will start in your timezone, read below.

The opening keynote address of Apple’s WWDC 2022 will take place on June 6 at 10:00 AM PDT. It will be live-streamed by the company from Apple Park.

Depending on where you live, the keynote start time will be different in your time zone. You can always watch the keynote on YouTube after the fact, but the fun of catching it live and seeing Apple executives talk about the new features of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 is something else entirely. You can find the WWDC 2022 opening keynote start time in your time zone below.

WWDC 2022 Opening Keynote Start Time

If you don’t find your city on the list, then head over to TimeandDate to find out when the WWDC Keynote will start in your time zone. You can also find the local start time of the WWDC 2022 keynote below.

There are a lot of announcements about iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS, and macOS 13 in the pipeline for WWDC 2022