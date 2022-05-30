Significant Improvements to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and macOS 13 Coming at WWDC: Gurman

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 30 May 2022

iPhone Hello screen Unsplash

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims iOS 16 could bring Always-on Display (AOD) functionality to existing software ahead of the iPhone 14’s release later this year. He also says iPadOS 16 could sport improved multitasking features alongside smart home feature improvements in tvOS 16 and more.

Gurman has reason to believe that Apple’s upcoming software releases, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13, will pack “significant” changes and improvements.

For instance, Gurman says iOS 16 will bring a significantly redesigned lock screen, including “future support for an always-on lock screen” and “wallpapers that have widget-like capabilities.” He adds that the AOD capability is “exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.”

“I’m told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year’s iPhone 13. This would allow the iPhone to turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information – similar to newer Apple Watches.”

The newsletter claims that the Messages app could get “social network-like functionality” with a focus on “audio messages” while iPadOS 16 could bring “major changes to windowing and multitasking.” not to be outdone, tvOS is also expected to get “more smart home tie-ins.”

Furthermore, Gurman believes Apple’s Health app will be improved with several new features on Apple Watch and iPhone. Specifically, Gurman says the next iteration of watchOS could bring “significant improvements” which affect the day-to-day usability of the wearable. Existing watch faces could be revamped, and Apple could also get a new Low Power Mode to the Apple Watch.

As for MacOS 13, Gurman doesn’t reveal much. He merely states that the update will refresh the System Preferences menu, so it looks familiar to someone coming from iOS. Individual settings scattered across the menus could be grouped together on a per-app basis. The default apps bundled with macOS could also finally get their much-needed redesign with macOS 13.

iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS 13, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16 are expected to be major talking points at Apple’s worldwide developer conference (WWDC). The event commences on June 6 and will be held virtually, although a limited live audience will be allowed.

[Via Power On]

