Judge Approves Payout of Butterfly Keyboard Lawsuit, Check if You’re Eligible Here

BY Sriansh

Published 30 Nov 2022

2018 MacBook Pro keyboard teardown sneak peek

The judge has now approved Apple’s proposed payouts for the $50 million settlement for the 2018 class-action lawsuit filed over the faulty Butterfly MacBook keyboards. Depending on the extent of the repair needed, owners who need their machines repaired will receive compensation that ranges from $50 to $395. However, the payouts have certain conditions. Here’s how you can check if you’re eligible for a payout.

How to Check if You’re Eligible for Butterfly Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit Payout

If you meet the following three criteria, you will be eligible for a payout:

  • Purchased a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard between 2015 and 2019
  • Bought a MacBook with a butterfly keyboard in the state of California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, or Washington.
  •  Had a repair carried out by Apple.

If you satisfy the conditions above, you’re eligible for a payout. Customers who got their keyboards replaced multiple times would receive $395, those who got it replaced once would receive $125, and the ones who replaced key caps would receive $50.

If you purchased directly from Apple, you should be contacted automatically. The legal firms involved are creating a website so you can check if your details have been registered. At the time of writing, keyboardsettlement.com had no content but check back soon.

RELATED :Apple M2 Max Benchmark Scores Leak, Reveals Rumored Specs & Performance

More About MacBook Butterfly Keyboard Class Action Lawsuit

The class-action lawsuit surfaced after the users discovered that the butterfly keyboard design was prone to failure, with keys repeating letters multiple times on a single press, sticking, and failing to type when dust particles entered the butterfly membrane. A lot of customers also complained about the key travel and the sound it made. The lawsuit was originally filed in 2018, and it was given a class-action status last year

Apple first introduced the Butterfly keyboard design with the 2015 MacBook. It later launched several MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the same butterfly keyboard, but the keyboard design didn’t work out the way Apple intended. It launched a keyboard repair program in 2018, but the company replaced faulty butterfly keyboards with another butterfly keyboard, and the customers ran into repeated failures. 

Apple finally switched to the good-old scissor-switch keyboards with the launch of M1 MacBooks in 2020. All the Mac models available today use the scissor-switch mechanism and not the old butterfly design.

Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

5 macOS Ventura Features You Must Try

Parth Shah

macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16 Download Available Now

Sriansh
iOS 16.1

iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura Release Time on October 24

Sriansh
iPad Pro Unsplash

Rumor: Apple Testing Touch-Optimized macOS Version for M2 iPad Pro

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel