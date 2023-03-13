Leaked Images of Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Parts Surface Online

Apple is rumored to announce its first-ever Mixed Reality headset soon, and as we approach the launch date, more and more leaks are starting to surface. Now, images of what appear to be parts for the Mixed Reality headset have been leaked online, giving us our first actual glimpse at Apple’s upcoming gadget.

The images were shared by a leaker on Twitter (via MacRumors). The leaked images show shaped ribbon connectors that contour around a user’s eyes. These connectors are likely used to connect display components to a board, suggesting that the headset will feature some form of high-quality display.

In addition to the ribbon connectors, another image shows an array of three sensors or cameras along a flexible ribbon of similar length. While the purpose of these sensors is unclear, it’s possible that they will be used to track the wearer’s movements and position in the virtual environment.

Of course, it’s important to note that these leaked images are not officially confirmed by Apple, and the company has not commented on them. However, given the source’s track record of accuracy, it seems likely that these components are indeed designed for Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset.

The first-generation headset is expected to be unveiled at WWDC in June, with a launch sometime later in the year. The device is expected to offer both augmented and virtual reality experiences, potentially through a combination of displays and transparent lenses. Rumors suggest Apple’s Reality Pro headset will feature two 8K displays, dozens of cameras, an M1 Pro-like chipset, and much more.

Via: MacRumors