Analyst Claims 27-Inch Mini-LED Apple External Display Launch Could Be Delayed

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, Apple’s efforts to develop a new 27-inch display with mini-LED technology have hit a hurdle. Because of the lockdowns in Shanghai, the production has been delayed, and the analyst has moved his speculated launch timeline from June to October 2022.

In a tweet, Young specified that due to the recent COVID-19-induced lockdowns, the Quanta production facility responsible for manufacturing the new display’s panels had been affected. So, Apple is now setting up production at another facility.

Apple leak! The 27" MiniLED monitor has been delayed as it was going to be produced at Quanta in Shanghai which has been locked down. Production is in the process of being moved to a different location and has been delayed. It now looks like an October release. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 20, 2022

Due to the timelines associated with such a change of plans, Young now says the 27-inch display with mini-LED backlighting technology could debut in October. Previously, the analyst speculated that the display was on track for a June launch, coinciding with the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

Apple’s strategy related to its range of displays appears to be unclear, especially after the Studio Display’s launch. The Studio Display caters to professionals but lacks advanced technologies such as mini-LED backlighting. A third display slotting between the Studio Display and Pro Display XDR could be the ideal solution for Apple. However, little is known about the rumored 27-inch display at this point.