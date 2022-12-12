Apple Could Launch MacBook Air with OLED Display in 2024

A recent report suggests that Apple could announce a new 13-inch MacBook Air, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, and 11-inch iPad Pro with OLED displays in 2024.

Earlier in the year, display industry consultant Ross Young said it was “increasingly likely” that Apple would launch a 13-inch MacBook with an OLED display in 2024. Young also noted that Apple could roll out an 11-inch iPad Pro and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with OLED displays.

Now the display industry consultant is doubling down on his previous report. In a recent tweet, Young claimed that Apple will launch new 13-inch MacBook Air, 11-inch iPad Pro, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with OLED displays in 2024.

Ross Young is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) — a provider of end-to-end supply chain expertise for display-based products.

In the past, the display industry consultant accurately predicted ProMotion display technology on the iPhone 13 Pro and MacBook Pro. Young also revealed that Apple would equip the sixth-generation iPad mini with an 8.3-inch display.

So the DSCC CEO has an excellent track record. But why OLED?

OLED Displays on 2024 MacBook Air and iPad Pro

Organic light-emitting diode (OLED) may be the best display technology in the market right now — and it’s not surprising.

Since the display uses self-emitting pixels, it doesn’t require backlighting. As a result, users can enjoy an impressive contrast ratio and excellent battery life compared to other display technologies. OLED also offers superior viewing angles and faster response time.

While you’ll find the display technology on several Windows laptops and Android tablets, Apple has been reluctant to use OLED on its Mac and iPad lineup. Indeed, the latest 11-inch iPad Pro and MacBook Air come with Liquid Crystal Displays (LCD). Meanwhile, you’ll find mini-LED backlighting on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

But that could change in the coming years. Besides the Apple Watch and iPhone, three Apple devices could get an OLED display in 2024.