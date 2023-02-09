Apple Executive Discusses the iPhone 14’s Improved Repairability

BY Dave Johnson

Published 9 Feb 2023

iPhone repairability

The senior director of iPhone product design at Apple, Richard Dinh, discusses the iPhone 14 models’ design and improved repairability. 

While the iPhone 14 models may look identical to their predecessors, there are a few significant design changes. Richard Dinh, Apple’s longtime senior director of iPhone design, discusses some of these changes in a recent interview with The Sydney Morning Herald. 

Dinh admits to the publication that previous iPhones’ single enclosure design and permanently-fixed glass backs hurt repairability. So Apple made a few internal changes to the device. 

The latest iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have a central aluminum structure that more consistently dissipates heat across the entire surface. More importantly, the aluminum acts as a backbone, making it possible to open the iPhone from the display or rear glass. 

“This design also introduces our first four-sided stacked main logic board,” says Dinh “[It] really condenses all the iPhone 14 components in a smaller space and allows us to access the board from either side, for improved repairability,” says Dinh. 

Thanks to these improvements, Apple’s estimate to repair a screen has dropped from $579 on an iPhone 13 to $275 on an iPhone 14. Besides reducing repair costs, the new internal design diminishes the chance of accidental damage during repair. 

Improved Repairability of the iPhone 14 Models

Apple hasn’t released iPhone models that can be opened from the back side since the 2011 iPhone 4S. As a result, technicians often have to remove the glass panel and several other components to replace an iPhone’s back panel.  

However, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus models have a slightly different internal than its predecessor. 

According to iFixit, Apple secured the devices’ display and back panel with two screws and two connectors, making it easy to replace both parts. Indeed, iFixit CEO Kyle Wiens praised the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus’s more repairable internal design. He further noted that it was the most substantial iPhone design since the iPhone X. 

“This is such a big deal that it should have been Apple’s big announcement—the iPhone has been redesigned from the inside out to make it easier to repair,” said Wiens.

That said, Dinh noted that Apple doesn’t always follow a recipe regarding iPhone design. While the non-Pro models occasionally draw inspiration from the Pros, he said it’s not unusual for the tech giant to create something entirely different. 

The iPhone 14 is a perfect example of “something different.” 

Related Articles

Apple to Reportedly Limit Periscope Camera to iPhone 16 Pro Max

Dave Johnson

Apple’s Anti-Leak Email Violates the U.S. Labor Laws, Says NLRB

Dave Johnson

Forthcoming Mac Pro Unlikely to Support PCI-E GPUs

Dave Johnson

Apple Announces Second-Generation HomePod with New Capabilities

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel