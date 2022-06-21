Apple Could Offer Gift Cards Instead of AirPods with This Year’s Back to School Promotion

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 21 Jun 2022

Apple runs an annual Back to School promotional event every summer in the US and in some other markets. The program is an additional incentive for students and academicians to purchase Apple products. Interestingly, this year’s promo is set to kick off with a twist.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s Back to School promo will kick off on June 24 this year, albeit with a slight change. The iPhone maker could offer a gift card instead of free Beats earphones or AirPods. The possible value of the gift card remains unknown.

Apple has switched between offering gift cards and free AirPods with iPad and Mac purchases during the Back to School promo. Previous gift card values were around $50 for iPad purchases and $100 for Mac purchases. Hopefully, this year’s gift card has a higher value.

When Apple first started the Back to School promotion, gift cards were offered with purchases. The company then switched and began offering free Beats earphones on every eligible iPad and Mac purchase. In 2020, it began giving out AirPods under the program. Now, it remains unclear why Apple would return to gift cards, but Gurman believes it could be related to the supply chain issues plaguing consumer electronics companies and automakers.

A press release announcing the 2022 Back to School promotion is anticipated. The promotional offer could bring enticing offers for students and educators alike.

Related Articles

iPadOS 16 Stage Manager

Hidden Internal Mode Allows Apple to Test iPadOS 16’s Stage Manager on Older iPads

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple Offers 5x Better Bug Bounty Payouts Than Other Smartphone Manufacturers: Report

Chandraveer Mathur

Qualcomm Dodges $1.05 Billion Bullet After Successfully Appealing 2018 EU Antitrust Dispute

Chandraveer Mathur
Apple Unsplash

Apple’s App Tracking Transparency Framework Facing Antitrust Investigation in Germany

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel