Apple Could Offer Gift Cards Instead of AirPods with This Year’s Back to School Promotion

Apple runs an annual Back to School promotional event every summer in the US and in some other markets. The program is an additional incentive for students and academicians to purchase Apple products. Interestingly, this year’s promo is set to kick off with a twist.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s Back to School promo will kick off on June 24 this year, albeit with a slight change. The iPhone maker could offer a gift card instead of free Beats earphones or AirPods. The possible value of the gift card remains unknown.

The annual Apple Back to School deal in the U.S. is planned to kick off on Friday alongside the M2 MacBook Pro release. May be a gift card with a Mac or iPad purchase instead of free AirPods. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 21, 2022

Apple has switched between offering gift cards and free AirPods with iPad and Mac purchases during the Back to School promo. Previous gift card values were around $50 for iPad purchases and $100 for Mac purchases. Hopefully, this year’s gift card has a higher value.

When Apple first started the Back to School promotion, gift cards were offered with purchases. The company then switched and began offering free Beats earphones on every eligible iPad and Mac purchase. In 2020, it began giving out AirPods under the program. Now, it remains unclear why Apple would return to gift cards, but Gurman believes it could be related to the supply chain issues plaguing consumer electronics companies and automakers.

A press release announcing the 2022 Back to School promotion is anticipated. The promotional offer could bring enticing offers for students and educators alike.