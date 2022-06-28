Apple ‘May Have Failed’ to Develop 5G Modem for iPhone 15

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 28 Jun 2022

Reputed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo took to Twitter to speculate that Apple could use Qualcomm modems for its iPhone 15 models because its own efforts to develop a 5G modem chip “may have failed.”

Previous reports from Kuo and other reputed analysts suggested Apple is developing its own 5G modem so it can reduce dependency on external suppliers like Qualcomm. It would give the Tim Cook-led company more control over the hardware-software integration while strengthening its immunity against the ill effects of supply chain disruptions. Market analysts believed that since Apple would contract another manufacturer for 80 percent of the chips, Qualcomm would supply just 20 percent of the 5G modems for the iPhone 15.

In a series of tweets, Kuo says his latest survey indicates Apple’s efforts to develop its own modem have failed. So, the revised estimation is that Qualcomm will provide the Cupertino giant with 100 percent of the 5G chips for the 2023 iPhones. This position as Apple’s exclusive supplier could also translate into an uptick in the company’s financials in the second half of 2023 and the first half of 2024.

However, Kuo believes Apple doesn’t intend to immediately shelve the modem development project. He says the iPhone maker can eventually replace Qualcomm modems with an in-house creation. Still, by then, the latter’s business would have expanded sufficiently to offset the “negative impacts” caused by losing Apple’s contract for 5G chips.

Besides defending the company from supply chain challenges, a custom-designed communications modem would give Apple other advantages too. The iPhone 15 could be more battery efficient while delivering better performance., Financially, Apple could improve its product margins because it won’t be purchasing chips from Qualcomm.

Previous rumors suggested Apple would join forces with TSMC to make its custom-designed 5G modems. For now, Kuo believes Qualcomm is stepping in to save the day.

Related Articles

Apple Back to School Promotion 2022

Apple Announces 2022 Back to School Promotion, Offers up to $150 Gift Card

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone white unsplash

Apple Leads the Premium Smartphone Market Globally with over 60 Percent Share Last Quarter

Chandraveer Mathur
Apple-35W-dual usb c charger

Video: ChargerLAB Tears Down Apple’s New 35W Dual USB-C Charger

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple Could Offer Gift Cards Instead of AirPods with This Year’s Back to School Promotion

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel