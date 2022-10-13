Apple Now Offering Refurbished Studio Display Models in the U.S.

Apple has started selling refurbished Studio Display models for a lower price in its United States online store.

Earlier in the year, Apple introduced the Studio Display, its first monitor since the 2019 Pro Display XDR.

The 5K LCD has a built-in microphone array, speaker system, and 12MP camera within a slim aluminum design. At $1,599, the Studio Display is Apple’s first lower-priced monitor since 2016.

Although the new monitor is more affordable than the $5,000 Pro Display XDR, it’s still relatively expensive for the mainstream market. As a result, a few reviewers recommend choosing affordable alternatives such as LG’s $1,200 UltraFine 5K instead of Apple’s Studio Display.

Well, the choice is no longer as straightforward for buyers considering the compromise.

Yesterday, Apple started offering refurbished Studio Display models in the United States for the first time since its March 2022 launch. In other words, there’s now a more compelling reason to choose the refurbished monitor — its lower price.

Buying Refurbished Studio Display Models in the United States

As in the new Studio Display, the refurbished versions of the monitor come in multiple variants. These include the nano-texture glass option and the base model with a tilt-adjustable stand.

Now you can get the refurbished base model for $1,359; that’s a whopping $240 cut from the original price. Meanwhile, the model with a nano-texture add-on — to help minimize glare — and a tilt-adjustable stand now cost $1,609.

Apple treats its Certified Refurbished product like new ones. That means you’ll get a brand-new white box with free shipping and returns. There’s also the standard one-year limited warranty with every Apple Certified Refurbished product, with the option of getting AppleCare+.

As Juli Clover of MacRumors points out, the supply of Studio Display could vary as Apple adds more refurbished models to the store over time. “So we could also see discounted height adjustable models in the future,” Clover concluded.