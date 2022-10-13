Apple Now Offering Refurbished Studio Display Models in the U.S.

BY Dave Johnson

Published 13 Oct 2022

Studio Display Models

Apple has started selling refurbished Studio Display models for a lower price in its United States online store. 

Earlier in the year, Apple introduced the Studio Display, its first monitor since the 2019 Pro Display XDR. 

The 5K LCD has a built-in microphone array, speaker system, and 12MP camera within a slim aluminum design. At $1,599, the Studio Display is Apple’s first lower-priced monitor since 2016. 

Although the new monitor is more affordable than the $5,000 Pro Display XDR, it’s still relatively expensive for the mainstream market. As a result, a few reviewers recommend choosing affordable alternatives such as LG’s $1,200 UltraFine 5K instead of Apple’s Studio Display. 

Well, the choice is no longer as straightforward for buyers considering the compromise. 

Yesterday, Apple started offering refurbished Studio Display models in the United States for the first time since its March 2022 launch. In other words, there’s now a more compelling reason to choose the refurbished monitor — its lower price. 

Buying Refurbished Studio Display Models in the United States

As in the new Studio Display, the refurbished versions of the monitor come in multiple variants. These include the nano-texture glass option and the base model with a tilt-adjustable stand. 

Now you can get the refurbished base model for $1,359; that’s a whopping $240 cut from the original price. Meanwhile, the model with a nano-texture add-on — to help minimize glare — and a tilt-adjustable stand now cost $1,609. 

Apple treats its Certified Refurbished product like new ones. That means you’ll get a brand-new white box with free shipping and returns. There’s also the standard one-year limited warranty with every Apple Certified Refurbished product, with the option of getting AppleCare+. 

As Juli Clover of MacRumors points out, the supply of Studio Display could vary as Apple adds more refurbished models to the store over time. “So we could also see discounted height adjustable models in the future,” Clover concluded. 

Related Articles

Report: AirPods Pro 2 Earbuds Have Physically Bigger Batteries

Dave Johnson

Federighi: Dynamic Island Gave the iPhone a Strong Personality

Dave Johnson

Touch ID Might Not Make a Return on iPhone Despite Rumors

Dave Johnson

Microsoft to Remove SwiftKey from App Store Next Week

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel