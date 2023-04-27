Apple Preparing to Launch USB-C Wired EarPods

BY Sriansh

Published 27 Apr 2023

EarPods

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new version of its wired EarPods featuring a USB-C port.

The news comes ahead of the release of the iPhone 15, which is widely rumored to feature a USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector. The USB-C port will make these new EarPods directly compatible without the need for an adapter. According to reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, the USB-C EarPods are already in mass production.

The European Union recently mandated a universal charging standard — USB-C — which is influencing Apple’s decision to adopt the new port. Similar to the current MFi program with Lightning connectors, Apple is said to be working on USB-C accessories as part of its “Made for iPhone” (MFi) program to comply with the regulations.

Wired EarPods have grown in popularity as some users prefer the simplicity of a wired listening experience over wireless earbuds. Despite the massive success of AirPods, Apple continues to sell wired EarPods as a more affordable option for customers. The new EarPods will provide a simple plug-and-play experience without charging or pairing.

In addition to the wired EarPods with USB-C, the leaker also suggests that Apple is working on a USB-C version of the AirPods. All the models of the currently selling AirPods feature a Lightning port at the bottom. In addition to the iPhone 15, the upcoming EarPods will also benefit iPad users, as most of the iPad lineup has switched from Lightning to USB-C ports. 

Related Articles

ces 2021 magsafe accessoires

CES 2021: The Best MagSafe Accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Sanuj Bhatia
iPhone 12-accessories

The Best Accessories for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Parth Shah
Best iPhone Wireless chargers

The Best Wireless Chargers for iPhone

Rajesh Pandey
Mophie’s 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad

The Best Wireless Charging Stations for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods

Gautam Prabhu
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel