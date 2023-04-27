Apple Preparing to Launch USB-C Wired EarPods

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a new version of its wired EarPods featuring a USB-C port.

The news comes ahead of the release of the iPhone 15, which is widely rumored to feature a USB-C port instead of the Lightning connector. The USB-C port will make these new EarPods directly compatible without the need for an adapter. According to reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, the USB-C EarPods are already in mass production.

The European Union recently mandated a universal charging standard — USB-C — which is influencing Apple’s decision to adopt the new port. Similar to the current MFi program with Lightning connectors, Apple is said to be working on USB-C accessories as part of its “Made for iPhone” (MFi) program to comply with the regulations.

Wired EarPods have grown in popularity as some users prefer the simplicity of a wired listening experience over wireless earbuds. Despite the massive success of AirPods, Apple continues to sell wired EarPods as a more affordable option for customers. The new EarPods will provide a simple plug-and-play experience without charging or pairing.

In addition to the wired EarPods with USB-C, the leaker also suggests that Apple is working on a USB-C version of the AirPods. All the models of the currently selling AirPods feature a Lightning port at the bottom. In addition to the iPhone 15, the upcoming EarPods will also benefit iPad users, as most of the iPad lineup has switched from Lightning to USB-C ports.