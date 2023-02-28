MFi Certification Could Limit iPhone 15 USB-C Accessories

In the upcoming iPhone 15 series, Apple is expected to switch its connectivity method from the Lightning to USB-C. However, according to a recent leak, this new feature might have limited capabilities for non-Apple accessories.

Reputed Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has reported that that the iPhone 15 series would only support Apple’s MFi certified USB-C accessories. This was first reported on Weibo and has since been confirmed by ShrimpApplePro. This means that non-Apple accessories would likely face restrictions when it comes to charging and data transfer.

The MFi program is designed to ensure the safety and authenticity of accessories, but it could also limit the capabilities of non-Apple products. Apple iPhones contain a small integrated circuit that confirms the authenticity of the parts involved in the connection. Third-party charging cables that are not MFi-certified lack the authentication chip, frequently resulting in warnings on Apple devices stating, “This accessory is not supported.”

Moreover, according to reports, the USB-C port of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will only support Lightning and USB 2.0 speeds. The faster transfer speeds would only be available for iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models.

Although the reports are based on speculations and rumors, it’s still important to note that Apple hasn’t officially announced inclusion of USB-C on the upcoming iPhone. On the other hand, the company has a history of limiting non-Apple accessories, which could make this news unsurprising.

