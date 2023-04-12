iPhone 15 Pro Won’t Have Solid-State Buttons After All

Apple has reportedly abandoned its plan to add solid-state buttons to its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max due to technical issues before mass production, according to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Earlier reports had indicated that the iPhone 15 Pro models would come with solid-state buttons and haptic feedback, giving users the sensation of pressing a button without physically moving it. However, Kuo has now revealed that Apple has dropped the plans to use solid-state buttons, and the iPhone 15 Pro models will now have physical buttons instead.

“My latest survey indicates that due to unresolved technical issues before mass production, both high-end iPhone 15 Pro models (Pro & Pro Max) will abandon the closely-watched solid-state button design and revert to the traditional physical button design.”

Kuo believes the design change will have a limited impact on the mass production schedule and shipments for the Pro models, as the devices are still in the EVT development stage, giving Apple time to modify the design. Apple’s decision to revert to physical buttons is expected to simplify the development and testing process but could harm suppliers like Cirrus Logic and AAC Technologies, which were set to provide parts for the new buttons.

This report comes after multiple reliable sources suggested that the mute switch, volume, and power buttons would be replaced by solid-state components in the iPhone 15 Pro models. The controversial change was intended to improve the device’s water and dust resistance and even enable new gestures. However, with the reversal, Apple will revert to physical buttons.

It is unclear if Apple will use a traditional two-volume button design or a single, elongated volume button as previously rumored. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 series in September 2023. Other changes that the iPhone 15 Pro might include are the switch from Lightning to USB-C port, better build materials, periscope telephoto lens, larger camera bumps, and thinner screen bezels.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo (Medium)