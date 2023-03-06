iPhone 15 Front Glass Leak Reveals Thin Bezels, Dynamic Island Coming to All Models

Newly leaked videos have shown that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature slimmer bezels compared to current models. Moreover, the videos have revealed that the Dynamic Island will expand to all the iPhone 15 models.

The hype surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup has been building up for a while now, and a recent leak may have just added fuel to the fire. Videos shared on the Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin have claimed to show off the front glass of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The videos were re-shared on Twitter by the leaker ShrimpApplePro, who claims to have verified the authenticity of the videos with their source.

Goôd morning! Here’s is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It’s real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9 — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 5, 2023

According to the leaked videos, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display compared to the previous generation. The videos also confirm that the Dynamic Island will be expanded to all four iPhone 15 models, marking the end of the notch on Apple’s higher-end iPhones.

Standard iPhone 15 Could Feature Thicker Bezels Compared to Pro Models

According to leaked videos, the front glass panels on the left and middle are allegedly from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, respectively, and feature noticeably slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro. The third panel reportedly has a comparatively thicker border that will be used on the standard iPhone 15 models.

Didn’t notice that i got tag on this video 1 day before my post, Twitter deleted this off my Mention tab

So anyway, here’s another video of the actual front glass, not a screen protector. https://t.co/iNRSkGPdrX — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 6, 2023

Additionally, ShrimpApplePro shared a more detailed video of the front glass panels on Twitter, revealing that Apple has only finalized the front glass panels for the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. It remains uncertain whether the company will launch an iPhone 15 Plus model.

In addition to the slimmer bezels, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. The iPhone 15 series could also be the first iPhone lineup to feature a USB-C port for connectivity. Moreover, recent leaks have revealed that the buttons on the side of the phone are also expected to be solid-state.