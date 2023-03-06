iPhone 15 Front Glass Leak Reveals Thin Bezels, Dynamic Island Coming to All Models

BY Sriansh

Published 6 Mar 2023

iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass

Newly leaked videos have shown that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will feature slimmer bezels compared to current models. Moreover, the videos have revealed that the Dynamic Island will expand to all the iPhone 15 models.

The hype surrounding the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup has been building up for a while now, and a recent leak may have just added fuel to the fire. Videos shared on the Chinese websites Bilibili and Douyin have claimed to show off the front glass of the upcoming iPhone 15 series. The videos were re-shared on Twitter by the leaker ShrimpApplePro, who claims to have verified the authenticity of the videos with their source. 

According to the leaked videos, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature even thinner bezels around the display compared to the previous generation. The videos also confirm that the Dynamic Island will be expanded to all four iPhone 15 models, marking the end of the notch on Apple’s higher-end iPhones.

Standard iPhone 15 Could Feature Thicker Bezels Compared to Pro Models

According to leaked videos, the front glass panels on the left and middle are allegedly from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, respectively, and feature noticeably slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro. The third panel reportedly has a comparatively thicker border that will be used on the standard iPhone 15 models.

Additionally, ShrimpApplePro shared a more detailed video of the front glass panels on Twitter, revealing that Apple has only finalized the front glass panels for the iPhone 15, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. It remains uncertain whether the company will launch an iPhone 15 Plus model.

In addition to the slimmer bezels, rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame instead of stainless steel. The iPhone 15 series could also be the first iPhone lineup to feature a USB-C port for connectivity. Moreover, recent leaks have revealed that the buttons on the side of the phone are also expected to be solid-state. 

Related Articles

iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 2 Features: What’s New

Sriansh
iOS 16.4

iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Sriansh
How to Restart iPhone and iPad Using Siri 

MFi Certification Could Limit iPhone 15 USB-C Accessories

Sriansh
iPhone SE 4 Render

Report: Apple Restarts Development of iPhone SE 4 and In-House 5G Modem

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel