Report: iPhone 15 Pro to Feature Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More

BY Sriansh

Published 3 Jan 2023

According to a new report, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature major upgrades over the iPhone 14 Pro models. 

Tech analyst Jeff Pu has outlined his expectations for the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup. According to Pu, the iPhone 15 lineup will include four models similar to the iPhone 14 series. This means we’ll see a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. While there have been reports that the iPhone 14 Plus isn’t selling well, it seems Apple will retain the Plus model for at least one more iPhone series. 

Similar to the iPhone 14 series, the Pro model iPhones will feature faster and newer chipsets. Pu expects the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to be powered by an A17 Bionic chip manufactured with TSMC’s 3nm process, while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with the A16 Bionic chip.

iPhone 15 and 15 Plus to Get 48MP Primary Camera

Thanks to the EU’s pressure, all four models will reportedly have a USB-C port. Moreover, Pu says the Pro model iPhones will also feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X70 modem for 5G and LTE connectivity. In addition to these new features, Pu says that the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a titanium build, physical buttons with haptic feedback, and up to 8GB of RAM. 

Talking about the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera features, Pu predicts it to feature periscope technology for increased optical zoom. In addition to this, Pu says the base model iPhones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, are expected to feature a 48MP primary camera similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Overall, Pu’s predictions are in line with the recent leaks from ShrimpApplePro and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 15 lineup, including the Pro models, in September as usual.

Via: MacRumors

