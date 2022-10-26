Apple Confirms iPhone With USB-C is Coming

BY Sriansh

Published 26 Oct 2022

Apple executive Greg Joswiak has confirmed that an iPhone with a USB-C port is on the way. The news comes shortly after the EU formalized new legislation that all products should feature a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Greg Joswiak and Apple’s senior vice president Craig Federighi sat down with Joanna Stern at a Wall Street Journal event. Stern opened the questioning session with a direct question about USB-C vs. Lightning debate. While praising the USB-C standard, Joswiak said that Apple still fundamentally disagrees with the basis of the new common charger regulations.

He said that USB-C and Lightning are the two most popular charging and data transfer standards right now, with over a billion devices using them. He says that Apple struck a balance using a type of cable that you can disconnect from the power brick, meaning one side can have Lightning and the other can have whichever sort of connector is most convenient for the user, such as USB-C or USB-A.

However, Apple and the EU are in a “little bit of a disagreement.” He noted that despite the fact that the EU’s intentions are right, they once tried to standardize the micro-USB standard, which is almost obsolete now. He, however, confirmed that Apple would have no choice but to comply with the new EU common charger regulation around USB-C. 

Manufacturers will have to move to USB-C by the end of 2024 as per the new legislation passed by the EU. Some reports suggest that Apple is planning to make the jump to USB-C with the iPhone 15 next year. Would you be interested in buying an iPhone with USB-C? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

tim cook apple earnings call q2 2021

Tim Cook Says You Won’t Be Able to Image Life Without AR ‘Not Too Long From Now’

Sriansh

iFixit AirPods Pro 2 Teardown Provides Look Inside New Earbuds

Sriansh

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Users Report Connection Issues

Dave Johnson
Tim Cook Apple Event MacBook iPad

Report: No October Apple Event, New iPads and Macs To Be Announced Via Press Release

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel