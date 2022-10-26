Apple Confirms iPhone With USB-C is Coming

Apple executive Greg Joswiak has confirmed that an iPhone with a USB-C port is on the way. The news comes shortly after the EU formalized new legislation that all products should feature a USB-C port for charging and data transfer.

Greg Joswiak and Apple’s senior vice president Craig Federighi sat down with Joanna Stern at a Wall Street Journal event. Stern opened the questioning session with a direct question about USB-C vs. Lightning debate. While praising the USB-C standard, Joswiak said that Apple still fundamentally disagrees with the basis of the new common charger regulations.

He said that USB-C and Lightning are the two most popular charging and data transfer standards right now, with over a billion devices using them. He says that Apple struck a balance using a type of cable that you can disconnect from the power brick, meaning one side can have Lightning and the other can have whichever sort of connector is most convenient for the user, such as USB-C or USB-A.

However, Apple and the EU are in a “little bit of a disagreement.” He noted that despite the fact that the EU’s intentions are right, they once tried to standardize the micro-USB standard, which is almost obsolete now. He, however, confirmed that Apple would have no choice but to comply with the new EU common charger regulation around USB-C.

Manufacturers will have to move to USB-C by the end of 2024 as per the new legislation passed by the EU. Some reports suggest that Apple is planning to make the jump to USB-C with the iPhone 15 next year. Would you be interested in buying an iPhone with USB-C? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter