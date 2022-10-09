Apple to Switch to USB-C on AirPods and Mac Accessories by 2024, Claims Report

According to a new report from Bloomberg’s reliable Mark Gurman, Apple could switch to USB-C charging port for Mac accessories and AirPods by 2024.

European Union, earlier this month, passed a new directive that would force all manufacturers to switch to USB-C as a common charging port. Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, says that Apple has been preparing to make changes to its devices to meet the new legal requirements.

He says that Apple will introduce a USB-C to the iPhone 15 next year and comply with the EU laws a year before they’re going to be enforced. The company is also planning to expand USB-C to all the iPad models this year, with the launch of a new entry-level iPad later this month.

In addition, Gurman predicts that Apple will comply with EU law if it releases a new iPhone SE model with a Lightning port instead of a USB-C port in March 2024. However, any new iPhone SE model released in 2025 or 2026 will need to include USB-C.

USB-C Won’t Last Long

Gurman says that the USB-C era on Apple’s “mobile devices” won’t last very long. He expects Apple to move to wireless solutions fairly quickly. “Apple’s future is wireless and that some version of the canceled AirPower dream from 2017 will still eventually come to fruition – well before a decade from now,” he adds.

Would you be interested in buying Apple devices that offer only wireless charging? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Power On