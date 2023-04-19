iPhone 15 Pro Max to Feature 5-6x Optical Zoom, Says Report

It’s been nearly six months since Apple announced the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. As expected, the buzz surrounding the iPhone 15 series is gaining momentum. According to a new leak, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max could feature 5-6x optical zoom technology.

According to the report, iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a new periscope lens that will enable up to two times the optical zoom of the current iPhone 14 series. The lens will be built into the rear camera’s telephoto lens and capture up to 6x optical zoom photos. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that this sensor will only be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max model.

Periscope lenses work by bending or “folding” the light absorbed by the image sensor, allowing for a greater distance between the camera elements while maintaining the compact design of a smartphone. This technology has already been seen in smartphones like the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra, which offer between 5x and 10x optical zoom.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 5-6x optical zoom will be a major upgrade for Apple’s flagship device, as it currently maxes out at 3x optical zoom. The periscope lens is expected to be limited to the high-end iPhone models for at least the next two generations of devices and could expand to other models from 2025.

Via: MacRumors