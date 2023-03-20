iPhone 15 Pro Leak Shows Off New Volume and Mute Buttons

BY Sriansh

Published 20 Mar 2023

iPhone 15 Pro Mute Button

iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature new unified volume and mute buttons, and now a CAD render has shown off how it would look in real life.

Apple is preparing some big build changes for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. According to previous rumors, the higher-end models of the 2023 iPhone are expected to feature a titanium build. Along with the stronger build, the upcoming iPhones are also expected to feature solid-state volume and mute buttons.

For those unaware, solid-state buttons don’t physically move. Instead, the Apple device simulates the feeling of pressing using the Taptic Engine. Apple has been using this technology in its devices for quite some time now. It featured in iPhone 7’s home button, as well as on the newer MacBook models. It is now expected to feature on the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

While the current iPhone models have the separate volume up and down buttons and a physically moving mute button, the iPhone 15 Pro models could have a single elongated button for adjusting the volume. The new mute button, on the other hand, won’t move to switch between ringer modes. Instead, it will be a button that can be pressed to turn the iPhone’s ringer on or off. The CAD render shows how it would look in real life.

While the move to a single volume button has been appreciated by Apple fans on the social media, the move to a solid-state mute button has been despised. The current mute button has been a part of the iPhone since the original iPhone release in 2007, and the move does feel a forced one. However, it remains to be seen what Apple has in store for us. 

What are your thoughts on the single mute button? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

iPhone 14 Yellow Color

Apple Launches iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in New Yellow Color

Sriansh
Yellow iPhone 14 rumor

Apple Could Launch iPhone 14 in New Yellow Color Very Soon [Updated]

Sriansh

Report: Apple Set to Launch New iPhone Case Colors this Spring

Sriansh
iPhone 15 Pro Front Glass

iPhone 15 Front Glass Leak Reveals Thin Bezels, Dynamic Island Coming to All Models

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel