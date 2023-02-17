New Leaks Reveal More About the Forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro

A new render based on a CAD model reveals Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro details. Also, another leaked image shows off the device’s USB Type-C.

Yesterday, 9to5Mac claimed to have obtained exclusive renders of the iPhone 15 Pro, showing several minor design changes.

For example, the iPhone 15 Pro’s front-facing glass now curves around the edges to create a more seamless transition to the frame. Similarly, the frame’s edges are now more curved to look like the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pros and the M2 MacBook Air.

Besides making the iPhone easier to hold, the new curved edges could also prevent accidental touches. But that’s not all.

The render shows a similar camera layout as the current iPhone 14 Pro models. However, it also indicates a thicker camera bump than the current flagship devices. This suggests that Apple could upgrade the iPhone 15 Pro’s camera system with new lenses or sensors.

According to the render, Dynamic Island is still on the iPhone 15 Pro, and the side buttons appear capacitive. Despite the thinner bezel, we’re still expected to get the same 6.1-inch display — but in a slightly smaller body.

So, the switch from Lightning port to USB-C is perhaps the most exciting change in 9to5’s render of the iPhone 15 Pro.

An iPhone 15 Pro With a USB Type-C Charging Port

The render shows what looks like a USB-C port, marking a significant change from Apple’s proprietary Lightning connector. This information aligns with another leaked image provided to MacRumors and later shared on Twitter by Unknownz21.

According to the leaker, Apple could replace the E75 Lightning Controller with an E85 Port Controller as part of its transition to USB-C. Besides showing the port, the leaked image confirmed the minor design changes from 9to5Mac’s render. However, it suggests that Apple could use titanium instead of stainless steel.

Although the design changes reportedly focus on the iPhone 15 Pro models, the entire iPhone 15 lineup is expected to get the port update. It includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.



Another report suggests that Apple could limit the USB-C port’s functionality with a lightning-like authenticator chip.