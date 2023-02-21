Apple Store App Updated With Improved Sharing and Accessibility Features

BY Sriansh

Published 21 Feb 2023

Apple has rolled out an update for its Apple Store app on iOS and iPadOS. The new update brings improved sharing features as well as better discoverability.

One of the notable changes is that the new Apple Store app brings is changes to the saved lists. While users have always been able to save products that they want to purchase in a list, you can now share those lists with other people as well. Apple has also added new ways to explore and manage the lists from various sections within the app.

The app also provides information about physical stores, including store opening hours, available shopping methods. With the new update, the information shown on the store pages has been further improved, providing users with additional information about the store itself and its surroundings.

Here are the full release notes for the newly updated Apple Store app for iPhone and iPad:

  • Easily share lists of saved items with your friends and family.
  • Access and continue shopping your saved items in more places throughout the app.
  • View more details about our Apple Store locations and their surroundings.

You can download the Apple Store app from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

