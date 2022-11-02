Apple Store Glasgow Unionizes, First UK Store to Do So

Apple Store in Glasgow, Scotland, has officially become the first UK store to unionize. The report comes from the official account of the Trades Union Congress, which says that retail workers in Glasgow have voted to form a union.

According to multiple reports, the staff at the Glasgow store had been thinking about forming a union for quite some time now. The workers had grown concerned about pay and working conditions. But, now, with the union in place, the staff is going to push for higher hourly pay.

Commenting on the store’s unionization, Apple told The Herald that it is “one of the highest paying retailers in Scotland” and it “regularly made enhancements to our industry-leading benefits as a part of the overall support we provide to our valued team members.” The store has, however, voted in favor of forming a union.

Apple has been working to prevent this from happening. The company announced that sick days would be paid, vacation days would be increased, and parental leave would be extended. It also agreed to make employee schedules more flexible in June.

However, the company has also been using other tactics to discourage unionization. Recently, it announced benefits for all the store employees. However, the company didn’t provide perks to the workers of the unionized Maryland store.

Via: MacRumors