Apple TV Gift Card Offer Now Available in More Countries

Apple is again giving away gift cards to its customers on the purchase of Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD made through its online store.

Apple Store was taken down in many countries earlier today. Though no new products showed up on the website, it seems that Apple has expanded the TV gift card offer to more locations after a successful run in the United States last month. The offer is now available in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Australia, and several other regions.

The gift card value for customers in the US remains the same, i.e., $50. In the UK, customers can get up to a £40 gift card on the purchase of an Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD. Similarly, in Australia, the company is offering a $70 AUD gift card. Meanwhile, customers in European countries, like France, Spain, Germany, and others, can get a gift card worth €50.

It’s important to note that the gift card cannot be used to reduce the value of an Apple TV purchase. Instead, it can be used on Apple’s online store against future purchases. It is also worth noting that a customer can only take advantage of this offer twice. The promotion runs from August 1 through 15.

There are rumors that Apple is preparing a new Apple TV model for release this year. Perhaps the company is trying to clear unsold inventory before releasing the next generation later this year by offering gift cards. If you’ve been waiting to purchase an Apple TV, this might be the right time.

Via: MacRumors