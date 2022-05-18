Apple Watch Series 8 Could Feature a New Design Which Leaked Last Year

In the days leading up to the Apple Watch Series 7’s launch, renders of an upcoming Apple Watch with sharp edges were leaked. After the wearable’s release, rumors suggested the renders were of the Apple Watch Series 8. Now a leaker called ShrimpApplePro on Twitter has refreshed the speculation, saying the Apple Watch Series 8 could sport a new design with a flat display.

In a recent tweet, the leaker cited anonymous sources claiming the upcoming Apple Watch will have a “flat front glass display.” The sources added that there is a “high chance” the design will see the light of day, branded as the Apple Watch Series 8 later this year.

Heard from source today that there is a flat front glass display for apple watch display. High chance that this is the front glass for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Haven’t heard any on how’s the redesign housing nor which model yet.

illustration image only not real. https://t.co/uC6i22Q0aZ pic.twitter.com/DmWh8FOZGE — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) May 16, 2022

In May last year, reputed tipster Jon Prosser was among the first to suggest that the then-unreleased Apple Watch Series 7’s design would be a departure from the wearable’s design reliant on curves and rounded corners. He indicated that the new design would be comprised of flat faces and a flat screen, just like the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro. So, although ShrimpApplePro doesn’t indicate what the Apple Watch Series 8 could look like overall, the flat display they mention indeed relates to Prosser’s leaks from last year. Notably, Prosser had warned that the design leaks might be for an upcoming Apple Watch and not necessarily the Apple Watch Series 7.

ShrimpApplePro added that the redesigned wearable would soon be ready for mass production, probably alongside the iPhone 14 models, which it could launch alongside. Although most rumors should be taken with a pinch of salt, this leaker is building credibility in the Apple circles. They provided the first look at the iPhone 14 Pro’s pill and hole punch cutouts on the display. The leaker also accurately predicted that the Apple Watch Series 7 would have a rounded design similar to the Apple Watch Series 6.

Prosser also highlighted the information from ShrimpApplePro in a new video on his YouTube channel – Front Page Tech. Make sure to check it out as well: