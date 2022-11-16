Apple Will Start Sourcing Chips From the US in 2024

According to a new report from Bloomberg, processors and chips for Apple products will soon be manufactured in the United States.

CEO Tim Cook revealed the plans in an internal meeting in Germany. According to the report, Apple will source chips for its products from a TSMC facility in Arizona in 2024. The TSMC facility, which is currently in the development stage, is scheduled to complete next year. The facility could then start churning out chips for Apple products in the following year.

In the meeting, which was attended by Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue and Senior Vice President of Retail and People Deirdre O’Brien, Tim Cook said, “We’ve already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona, and this plant in Arizona starts up in ’24, so we’ve got about two years ahead of us on that one, maybe a little less.”

In addition, Cook hinted that the company could eventually also import chips from Europe. Cook said, “I’m sure we’ll also import chips from Europe as those plans become more clear.” Apple is also planning to decrease its reliance on China. A report recently suggested that the company won’t buy chips from China’s YMTC supplier.  

Despite the company’s good intentions, it won’t be able to fully rely on the TSMC Arizona plant. TSMC says the factory will produce 5nm chips initially, which would be a generation behind Apple’s technology. “TSMC could theoretically introduce advanced production more quickly than it has so far announced,” the report says.

Source: Bloomberg

