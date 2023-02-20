Communication Safety in Messages for Kids Expands to 6 More Countries

BY Sriansh

Published 20 Feb 2023

Communication Safety

Apple will be rolling out Communication Safety in Messages for kids in six new countries, including  the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Japan, and more. This feature was introduced in the US and Canada in 2021 and expanded to the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia last year.

Communication Safety is a feature that helps safeguard children using the Messages app. It works by detecting any potentially inappropriate photos with nudity that a child may receive or try to send. When such a photo is detected, the app automatically blurs the image, preventing the child from seeing it.

However, the child can choose to view the photo, in which case the app provides guidance and age-appropriate resources to help them make a safe and informed decision.

The Communication Safety feature is disabled by default. However, if you enable it by going to the Screen Time section of the Settings app, the feature scans photos on the device for any potentially inappropriate content. It is important to note that all content sent via iMessage remains end-to-end encrypted. 

As iCulture reports, Apple is now planning to launch this feature in six more countries around the world. The list of countries includes the Netherlands, Belgium, Brazil, Japan, and two more (unnamed). 

Via: iCulture

