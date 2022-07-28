Download: New CarPlay & Home App Wallpapers From iOS 16 Beta 4

Apple released iOS 16 Beta 4 to developers earlier this week. The new beta build brings a number of new changes and features to iOS, including reduced unsend time limit, Lock Screen tweaks, and Live Activities for developers. One of the new features that went unnoticed is the addition of new wallpapers to the Home app and CarPlay in iOS 16 Beta 4.

iOS 16 allows users to customize the background of CarPlay and the Home app. The latest beta build adds two new backgrounds to the Home app and CarPlay, taking the total to 21 and 6, respectively. You can now download the new images and use those as wallpapers on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Some of the new wallpapers have been attached in the gallery down below. Additionally, you can use the given links to download them on your device in full resolution.

iOS 16 Beta 4 New Wallpapers

CarPlay Wallpapers

As expected, the new CarPlay wallpapers do not support the animation or depth effect. Hopefully, the future iOS 16 beta builds will bring these to the iPhone and iPad. Until then, you can download all the iOS 16 CarPlay backgrounds on your iPhone or iPad using this link and use them as still wallpapers.

Home App Wallpapers

Download all the iOS 16 Home App background right here.

Personally, I like the new Blue wallpapers that have been added to CarPlay. What are your thoughts on the new wallpapers? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!