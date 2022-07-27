iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4 Download Available Now

Apple today released the fourth beta of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers. The iOS 16 Beta 4 version comes only two weeks after Apple seeded the third beta of iOS 16.

You can download the iOS 16 or iPadOS 16 Beta 4 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are on the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours. We will update this post as and when the public beta build is released.

Update: iOS 16 and iPadOS Public Beta 2 are now available for public testers.

The first beta of the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 were strictly meant for developers as they contained several bugs and issues due to which it was not stable enough for daily use. Now the fourth beta build has been released. While Apple has fixed quite a lot of bugs already, we still recommend you to install ‌the beta builds of iOS 16‌ and ‌iPadOS 16‌ on a secondary device.

It’s also worth noting that iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

iOS 16 brings a new revamped Lock Screen, Shared iCloud Photo Library, improvements to first-party apps, such as Messages, Mail, and much more. The third beta build of iOS 16 brought a new Lockdown Mode and a new Clownfish wallpaper from the original iPhone. The fourth beta of iOS 16 also comes with a number of changes. Click here to find out what’s new in iOS 16 Beta 4.

Alongside iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 4, Apple has also released the fourth betas of watchOS 9, tvOS 16, and macOS 13 Ventura.