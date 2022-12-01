Elon Musk: Apple Never Intended to Remove Twitter

After a meeting in Apple Park with CEO Tim Cook yesterday, Elon Musk says Apple never considered removing Twitter from its App Store.

Elon Musk has been vocal about his issues with Apple in the last few days.

First, the Tesla CEO tweeted that Apple has stopped advertising on Twitter and questioned whether the tech giant hates free speech. Shortly after, Elon claimed that Apple had threatened to withhold Twitter from the App Store without providing any reason.

Several tweets poured in after that.

Elon Musk voiced concerns over Apple’s “secret” 30 percent tax on everything you buy in their App Store. The Twitter owner also polled whether the iPhone makers should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect customers.

Following a meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, Musk seems to have changed his mind about the company.

The Tesla CEO described his Wednesday discussion with Cook as a “good conversation.” He further noted that Apple never intended to remove Twitter from the App Store.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

“Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store,” says Musk. “Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Apple and Content Moderation on Twitter

It’s unclear why Elon Musk initially believed that Apple would remove Twitter from the App Store. However, it could be because the iPhone makers have previously banned social media apps — such as Parler — that don’t enforce content moderation.

After buying Twitter for $46.5 billion in October, Musk proclaimed the platform’s commitment to free speech. In line with that thought, Twitter reinstated the account of several controversial figures, including former president Donald Trump.

While Musk didn’t divulge details of his discussions with Tim Cook, Benjamin Mayo of 9To5Mac believes it could revolve around content moderation.

“Presumably, in the talks, Musk promised Cook that an acceptable degree of moderation would remain in place on the service,” wrote Mayo.