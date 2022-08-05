Foxconn Steps up Production in India, Could Ship One iPhone 14 Model at Launch

BY Sriansh

Published 5 Aug 2022



Apple is reportedly planning to expand iPhone production outside of China. A new report suggests that one of the iPhone 14 models could be manufactured in India right from the start.

Apple, so far, has largely been dependent on China for the supply of iPhones. It is one of the reasons why the iPhone 12’s launch was delayed — as factories were closed due to lockdowns in China. However, it now appears that the company is planning to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply as one of its major iPhone suppliers, Foxconn, is said to be opening a new production facility in India.

Apple already produces a very small fraction of iPhones in India. Foxconn started producing the iPhone 13 models in India earlier this year. However, India has always been one quarter or more behind in the past. But it now appears that Apple is ramping up production in the subcontinental country, as Foxconn has opened a new facility near the existing factory in Chennai, India, according to a report from The Economic Times.  

Popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo even claims that “India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time.” This is the first time a flagship iPhone will be made beyond China’s shores right from the start. Kuo says that “Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver.” 

Over the last few years, Apple has put more effort into expanding its production and supply chain beyond China into India, Vietnam, Brazil, and other countries. It now looks to avert the supply chain issues it has faced in the past few years due to the global health crisis and geopolitical conflict.

Source: Twitter, The Economic Times

