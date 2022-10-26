Gambling Ads Appear in App Store Listings for Developers

BY Dave Johnson

Published 26 Oct 2022

Gambling ads

Ads for gambling apps are appearing on the App Store listings for developers, and they’re not happy about it. 

Yesterday, Apple announced a new ad placement on the iPhone’s App Store to enable developers to advertise their apps in more places. These include the main Today tab and the “You Might Also Like” section at the bottom of individual app listings. 

Shortly after the announcement, ads started appearing in all these places, and you can identify them with their blue background and “Ad” icon. However, to several developers’ dismay, gambling app ads soon began popping up in the App Store’s listing. ”

Now my app’s product page shows gambling ads, which I’m really not OK with,” tweeted iOS developer Marco Arment. “Apple shouldn’t be OK with it, either.”

As Arment points out, Apple allows advertisers to show ads in app categories unrelated to their app. As a result, gambling app ads can appear in listings for categories such as Travel, Medical, Education, and Books. 

Issues With Having Gambling Ads in the App Store

Some developers have reportedly criticized Apple for showing gambling ads in the App Store as a whole. Besides its revenue from the ad placement, Apple also collects a 15 to 30 percent cut of the gambling app’s in-app purchases. 

While some described the act as greedy, others noted it’s a distance from policies that former CEO Steve Jobs upheld. 

Meanwhile, Apple allowing apps to run ads in other app listings has also resulted in accusations of anticompetitive behavior. Legal expert Florian Mueller described the new ad placement as a way to boost the effective app tax rate. So developers looking to avoid losing customers will now be forced to buy ads on their app pages. 

Earlier in the year, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple was looking to boost its current advertising revenue to double-digit. The new ad placement is contributing to the company’s goal. 

Related Articles

Apple Announces 2022 Apple TV 4K With A15 Bionic Chip

Dave Johnson

10th-Generation iPad Announced With New Design, USB-C, A14 Bionic, & More

Sriansh

New iPad Pro With M2 Chip, Hovering Apple Pencil Feature Announced

Sriansh
Memory chips

Apple Abandons Plan to Buy Memory Chips from China’s YMTC

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel