iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 Beta 4 Download Available Now

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 3 May 2022

Fix iOS 15 WiFi issues on iPHone

Apple has seeded the fourth beta of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5 to developers after releasing the third beta last week. The upcoming point release of iOS 15 does not contain any major new features or changes.

You can download the iOS 15.5 or iPadOS 15.5 beta on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings -> General -> Software Update. The update will only show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta profile is installed. If you are in the public beta channel, you should get the update within the next 24 hours.

iOS 15.5 beta 1 included new “Request” and “Send” buttons for Apple Cash in the Wallet app, Wi-Fi signal bars for HomePod in the Home app, support for external payment links in Reader apps, and other minor changes. The second iOS 15.5 beta didn’t have many features to add to the list.

The third beta build of iOS 15.5 included a list of “Sensitive Locations” that were blocked from Memories in the Photos app. The fourth beta build of iOS 15.5 is unlikely to contain any major changes or enhancements as well.

Alongside iOS 15.5 beta 4, Apple also seeded the fourth beta of watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5, and macOS Monterey 12.4 to developers.

Notice anything new in iOS 15.5 beta 4? Drop a comment below and let us know. 

