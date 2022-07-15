iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 RC 2 Download Available Now

Apple today released the second Release Candidate version of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to the public and developer beta testers. The new iOS 15.6 RC 2 version comes only three days after Apple seeded the first iOS 15.6 Release Candidate version. The second Release Candidate represents the final version of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 that will be released to the general public next week.

The new iOS 15.6 RC 2 release comes with the build number 19G71. You can download the latest Release Candidate of iOS 15.6 or iPadOS 15.6 on your iPhone/iPad by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update. The update should show up on your iPhone or iPad if the developer beta or the public beta profile is installed on your device.

iOS 15.5 was expected to be the final version of iOS 15, as Apple has already revealed iOS 16 at WWDC. But it now appears that iOS 15.6 will be the final version of iOS 15. Apple has already showcased the next-generation of software updates, including macOS Ventura, iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and watchOS 9, at WWDC 2022.

iOS 15.6 doesn’t bring any major features. Instead, it comes with certain minor features, such as the option to restart a live sports game in the TV app and fixes for showing the correct available storage in the Settings app. At the moment, the exact changes bundled into iOS 15.6 RC 2 are unknown, but the company had probably found a critical bug that needed correction before the public release next week. We will update this post in case we come across some major changes.

Apart from iOS 15.6 RC 2 and iPadOS 15.6 RC 2, Apple has not released the second Release Candidates of macOS 12.5, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6. It doesn’t seem like Apple will seed any further Release Candidate versions to the other operating systems.